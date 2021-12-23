Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the construction company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.