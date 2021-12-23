Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BioNTech (BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/8/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $341.00 to $349.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/22/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

11/10/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BioNTech stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.84.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

