REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 322.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

