Reviewing First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK)

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of PB Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PB Bankshares and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp 18.58% 7.58% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PB Bankshares and First Northwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PB Bankshares and First Northwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million 2.98 $10.34 million $1.52 13.22

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

