ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

