Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,100 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 3.9% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.