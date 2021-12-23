RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of RF Industries worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

