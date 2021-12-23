Richard J. Campo Sells 34,422 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

