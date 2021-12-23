Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCH. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.20 million. Analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.