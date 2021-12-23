Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading 89% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 86.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 89% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00006462 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $13,732.17 and $40.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08055273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,607.05 or 0.99995939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007352 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

