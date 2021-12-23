River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.96 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.37). Approximately 106,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 92,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.32).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.68.

In related news, insider Stephen Charles Coe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £11,240 ($14,850.05).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

