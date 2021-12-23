RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,522 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Altria Group by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 45,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

