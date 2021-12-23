RNC Capital Management LLC Has $31.33 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 20,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

