RNC Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

