RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,624. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

