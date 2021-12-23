RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 49,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,993,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.08. The company had a trading volume of 405,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,271,212. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.50 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.