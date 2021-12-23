RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,661.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,180 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AZN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,714. The company has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.