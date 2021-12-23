Robert W. Baird Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRPT. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $91.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

