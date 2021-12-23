Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

