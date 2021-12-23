Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.60. Approximately 125,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 97,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68. The company has a market cap of C$389.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

