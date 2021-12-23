Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMO. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $533.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.75. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Romeo Power by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Romeo Power by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 773,911 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

