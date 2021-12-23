Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 282,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $271.94. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $211.92 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

