Round Table Services LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $824,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.