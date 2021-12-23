Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

IMO opened at C$45.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$23.61 and a 12-month high of C$45.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a PE ratio of 63.07.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

