Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.