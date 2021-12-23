Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Position Increased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 317,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 56.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

