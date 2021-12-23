Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 11.62 ($0.15). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 11.89 ($0.16), with a volume of 351,275 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.