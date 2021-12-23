Sachem Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Sachem Capital has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,359. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

