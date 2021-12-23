SafeBlast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $182,261.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $182,261.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,563.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.24 or 0.00906536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00255566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

