SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $870.49 million and $4.19 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

