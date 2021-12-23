Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $133.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY opened at $29.70 on Monday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.