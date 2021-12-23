salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 48.1% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 24.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 832,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $225,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,005. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $247.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

