Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%.
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock remained flat at $$187.50 during trading on Thursday. 248,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,986. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
Recommended Story: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.