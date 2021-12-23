Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock remained flat at $$187.50 during trading on Thursday. 248,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,986. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

