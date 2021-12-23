Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 2.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.40 and last traded at $93.33. 1,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 859,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

