Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $235,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,081. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

