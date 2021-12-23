Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

