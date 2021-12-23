Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

