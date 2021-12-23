Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 7,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

