Scilla Grimble Acquires 15,000 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,888.23).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 169.75 ($2.24) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.12.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.77) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.63 ($2.68).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.