Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

SRE stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

