Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.
SRE stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
