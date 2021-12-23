ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 500,000 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Shares of SREV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 49,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,582. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.90. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth about $526,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 515,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.