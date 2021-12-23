SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,081 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ambarella worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,866 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $197.35 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

