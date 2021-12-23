SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

