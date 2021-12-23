SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 54,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

