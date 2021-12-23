SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,130 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Axonics worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axonics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 152.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 132,847 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

