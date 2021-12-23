Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,594 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund comprises 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

NYSE AIF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.