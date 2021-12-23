Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPVI. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $414,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

