Sierra Capital LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 67,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 126,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

