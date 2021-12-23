Sierra Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.