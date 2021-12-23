Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

